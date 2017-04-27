FelCor Lodging Trust (FCH) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about FelCor Lodging Trust (NYSE:FCH) has trended somewhat negative this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FelCor Lodging Trust earned a news impact score of -0.03 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

FelCor Lodging Trust (NYSE:FCH) opened at 8.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. The stock’s market cap is $1.12 billion. FelCor Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $9.13.

FelCor Lodging Trust (NYSE:FCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business earned $195.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.59 million. FelCor Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FelCor Lodging Trust will post $0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. FelCor Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

FCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FelCor Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FelCor Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, FBR & Co cut shares of FelCor Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

FelCor Lodging Trust Company Profile

FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, through its subsidiary, FelCor Lodging Limited Partnership, held ownership interests in 39 hotels with 11,500 rooms, as of December 31, 2016. The Company sells, acquires, rebrands and redevelops hotels. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s hotels were located in 14 states of the United States.

