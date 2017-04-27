SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Earns Media Impact Rating of -0.01

Media coverage about SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SeaWorld Entertainment earned a coverage optimism score of -0.01 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 85 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) opened at 17.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. The company’s market capitalization is $1.53 billion. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $267.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/somewhat-critical-news-coverage-very-likely-to-effect-seaworld-entertainment-seas-stock-price-updated.html.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a theme park and entertainment company. The Company owns or licenses a portfolio of brands, including SeaWorld, Sea Rescue and Busch Gardens. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are located across the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.