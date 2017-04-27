Socket Mobile, Inc. (SCKT) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCKT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Socket Mobile (OTCMKTS:SCKT) traded down 1.81% during trading on Monday, reaching $4.21. 27,060 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 million and a P/E ratio of 2.34. Socket Mobile has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/socket-mobile-inc-sckt-rating-lowered-to-c-at-thestreet-updated.html.

In other news, CFO David W. Dunlap sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $29,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,987.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc is a producer of data capture products. The Company’s products are integrated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale (mPOS), hospitality, asset management, commercial services, healthcare and other mobile business markets. The Company operates through mobile systems solutions for businesses segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.