CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wunderlich upped their price objective on Snap-on from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.83.

Shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) opened at 170.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.99 and its 200-day moving average is $167.87. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.06. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $145.17 and a 52 week high of $181.73.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.30 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on will post $10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/snap-on-incorporated-sna-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-cibc-updated.html.

In related news, VP Irwin M. Shur sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total transaction of $42,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,607.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total value of $7,344,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,579 shares of company stock valued at $15,261,724 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,024,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,678,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 66.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 795,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,909,000 after buying an additional 318,427 shares during the period. Ashmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,412,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,651,000 after buying an additional 238,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions. The Company’s segments include the Commercial & Industrial Group, the Snap-on Tools Group, the Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services. The Commercial & Industrial Group consists of business operations serving a range of industrial and commercial customers, including customers in the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation and technical education markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.