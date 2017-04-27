Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SMFKY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (NASDAQ:SMFKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (NASDAQ:SMFKY) opened at 27.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a PE ratio of 13.69. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75.

