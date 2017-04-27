Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Position Boosted by Capstone Asset Management Co.

Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. owned 0.06% of Smith & Nephew plc worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc by 15.4% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 414,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,470,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 557,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,775,000 after buying an additional 443,407 shares in the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) opened at 32.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average is $30.15. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew plc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Smith & Nephew plc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew plc in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Smith & Nephew plc

Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. Its products and services include Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies (AET), Trauma & Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Knee Implants, Hip Implants, Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices.

