Simulations Plus, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (slp)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:slp) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) traded down 0.213% on Thursday, reaching $11.725. The company had a trading volume of 9,634 shares. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.317 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post $0.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc (Simulations Plus) develops and produces software for use in pharmaceutical research and for education, and provides consulting and contract research services to the pharmaceutical industry. The Company offers five software products for pharmaceutical research. ADMET (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion and Toxicity) Predictor is a computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts over 140 different properties for them at the rate of about 200,000 compounds per hour.

