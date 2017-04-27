UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.42% of Signet Jewelers worth $27,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIG. SRB Corp increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 27.0% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) opened at 67.32 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $111.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.03. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post $7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $97.00 target price on Signet Jewelers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Saturday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.

