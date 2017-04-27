Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Short Interest Up 14.2% in March

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,708 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the February 28th total of 81,176 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,404 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) traded up 0.64% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 81,070 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.83.
Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.35 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post $1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.41%.
In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Robb Evans purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.39 per share, with a total value of $28,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $397,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.
About Sierra Bancorp
Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered bank, which offers a range of retail and commercial banking services. The Bank’s products and services are related to the business of lending money and accepting deposits. Its customers have access to electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives around the country through the Pulse Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) network.
