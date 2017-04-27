VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,086,614 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 11,754,526 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,650 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.3 days. Approximately 22.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VirnetX Holding by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 37,838 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VirnetX Holding by 3.8% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VirnetX Holding during the third quarter valued at about $137,000.

VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) remained flat at $3.35 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 453,621 shares. VirnetX Holding has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. The company’s market cap is $194.78 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “VirnetX Holding Co. (VHC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/short-interest-in-virnetx-holding-co-vhc-drops-by-5-7-updated.html.

About VirnetX Holding

VirnetX Holding Corporation is an Internet security software and technology Company with a technology for secure communications, including fourth-generation (4G) long term evolution (LTE) security. The Company’s software and technology solutions, including its secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology, facilitate secure communications and provide the security platform required by Internet-based applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, remote desktop and machine-to-machine (M2M) communications.

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Holding Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX Holding Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.