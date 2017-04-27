LMI Aerospace, Inc. (LMIA) Short Interest Update

LMI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMIA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,980 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 81,130 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,004 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LMI Aerospace by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 96,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of LMI Aerospace by 1.8% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 687,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of LMI Aerospace by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 696,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of LMI Aerospace by 0.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,137,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of LMI Aerospace by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,407,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 90,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LMI Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

LMI Aerospace (NASDAQ:LMIA) opened at 13.88 on Thursday. LMI Aerospace has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.94. The firm’s market capitalization is $186.77 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23.

LMI Aerospace (NASDAQ:LMIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.29. The company earned $85.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.50 million. LMI Aerospace had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that LMI Aerospace will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

LMI Aerospace Company Profile

LMI Aerospace, Inc is a supplier of structural assemblies, kits and components, and design engineering services to the aerospace and defense markets. The Company operates in two business segments consisting of its Aerostructures segment and its Engineering Services segment. Its Aerostructures segment fabricates, machines, finishes, integrates, assembles and kits machined and formed close tolerance aluminum, specialty alloy and composite components and higher level assemblies for use by the aerospace and defense industries.

