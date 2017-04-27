Liberty Global plc – Class A (LILA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Global plc – Class A (NASDAQ:LILA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,761,135 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 1,397,223 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A in a report on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $29.00 price target on Liberty Global plc – Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Liberty Global plc – Class A (NASDAQ:LILA) traded down 1.01% on Thursday, hitting $21.62. 292,546 shares of the company were exchanged. Liberty Global plc – Class A has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $42.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. The firm’s market cap is $3.73 billion.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A by 67,170.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 123,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 123,593 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A by 672.3% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 320,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 279,389 shares during the last quarter. Markston International LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A by 28,992.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 114,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 114,230 shares during the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

