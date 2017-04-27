ARRIS International plc (ARRS) Short Interest Up 11.2% in March

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,387,337 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the February 28th total of 4,845,097 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,081,564 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) traded down 0.04% on Wednesday, reaching $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,203 shares. ARRIS International plc has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.89 and a beta of 1.26.

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm earned $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ARRIS International plc had a positive return on equity of 16.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ARRIS International plc will post $2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ARRIS International plc news, EVP David Potts sold 8,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $242,291.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,341.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,084 shares of company stock worth $366,802. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in ARRIS International plc by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 22,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ARRIS International plc by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ARRIS International plc by 49.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARRIS International plc by 1.8% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ARRIS International plc during the third quarter worth $2,210,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of ARRIS International plc in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ARRIS International plc from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on ARRIS International plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of ARRIS International plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ARRIS International plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About ARRIS International plc

ARRIS International plc is a media entertainment and data communications solutions provider. The Company operates in two segments: Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), and Network & Cloud (N&C). The Company enables service providers, including cable, telephone, and digital broadcast satellite operators, and media programmers to deliver media, voice and Internet Protocol (IP) data services to their subscribers.

