Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) Short Interest Up 10.5% in March

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,887,864 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the March 15th total of 2,612,623 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 408,023 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) traded up 2.13% on Wednesday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 263,401 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 1.74.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.78 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $21.00 price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling generic and injectable, inhalation and intranasal products. The Company has two segments: finished pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) products.

