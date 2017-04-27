Savannah Resources Plc (SAV) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Savannah Resources Plc (LON:SAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAV. Northland Securities reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Savannah Resources Plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Savannah Resources Plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 97.50 ($1.25).

Savannah Resources Plc (LON:SAV) traded down 4.651% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5.125. 1,892,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.40. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 23.11 million. Savannah Resources Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.21 and a 12-month high of GBX 7.50.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/shore-capital-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-savannah-resources-plc-sav-updated.html.

About Savannah Resources Plc

Savannah Resources Plc is a United Kingdom-based multi -commodity and multi-geographic development company. The Company’s principal activities include the exploration for copper in Oman and enhancement of the Company’s heavy mineral sands Project in Mozambique. The Company’s segments include Oman Copper, Mozambique Mineral Sands, Headquarter administration and corporate, and Investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.