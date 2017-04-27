Shopify Inc (US) (SHOP) Given Media Impact Score of 0.16

Media coverage about Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SH) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Shopify Inc (US) earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the software maker an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Vetr lowered Shopify Inc (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.87 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Shopify Inc (US) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Shopify Inc (US) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered Shopify Inc (US) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Shopify Inc (US) from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) opened at 74.12 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $6.65 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.66. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

Shopify Inc (US) Company Profile

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

