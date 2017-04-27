Shire PLC (SHP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays PLC

Shire PLC (LON:SHP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays PLC in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 6,500 ($83.10) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays PLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($86.93) price target on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($84.38) target price on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($80.54) target price on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,115.60 ($78.18).

Shire PLC (LON:SHP) opened at 4572.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 41.27 billion. Shire PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,707.19 and a 12 month high of GBX 5,377.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,680.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,694.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a GBX 20.64 ($0.26) dividend. This is a boost from Shire PLC’s previous dividend of $3.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%.

In other Shire PLC news, insider William Burns acquired 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,742 ($60.62) per share, with a total value of £6,449.12 ($8,244.85).

About Shire PLC

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

