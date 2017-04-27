Shire PLC (SHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Shire PLC (LON:SHP) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHP. BNP Paribas restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($75.43) price objective on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($83.10) price objective on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($84.38) price objective on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($70.31) price objective on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc lifted their price target on shares of Shire PLC from GBX 4,500 ($57.53) to GBX 4,550 ($58.17) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shire PLC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 6,115.60 ($78.18).

Shares of Shire PLC (LON:SHP) opened at 4572.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,680.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,694.06. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 41.28 billion. Shire PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,707.19 and a 52 week high of GBX 5,377.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 20.64 ($0.26) per share. This is a boost from Shire PLC’s previous dividend of $3.51. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

In other news, insider William Burns acquired 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,742 ($60.62) per share, with a total value of £6,449.12 ($8,244.85).

About Shire PLC

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

