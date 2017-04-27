Insider Buying: Caribou King Resources Ltd. (CKR) Director Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Caribou King Resources Ltd. (TSE:CKR) Director Sheldon Inwentash acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.

Sheldon Inwentash also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 7th, Sheldon Inwentash purchased 150,000 shares of Caribou King Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/sheldon-inwentash-acquires-150000-shares-of-caribou-king-resources-ltd-ckr-stock-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou King Resources Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou King Resources Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.