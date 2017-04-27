Shaw Communications Inc (SJR.B) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SJR.B. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a C$29.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a sell rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$28.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/shaw-communications-inc-sjr-b-price-target-raised-to-c30-00-updated.html.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.