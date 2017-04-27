Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Approves Share Buyback Plan

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program, which allows the company to repurchase $1.5 billion in shares on Wednesday, February 8th, EventVestor reports. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Vetr cut Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.12 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) opened at 59.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology service provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm earned $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post $3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Venkat Krishnaswamy sold 9,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $547,278.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,548 shares of company stock valued at $979,255 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/share-repurchase-program-announced-by-cognizant-technology-solutions-corp-ctsh-updated.html.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.