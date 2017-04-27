Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Approves Share Buyback Plan

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program, which allows the company to repurchase $1.5 billion in shares on Wednesday, February 8th, EventVestor reports. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Vetr cut Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.12 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.47.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) opened at 59.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.28.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology service provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm earned $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post $3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Venkat Krishnaswamy sold 9,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $547,278.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,548 shares of company stock valued at $979,255 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.
