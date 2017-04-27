AudioCodes (AUDC) Board of Directors Declares Stock Repurchase Plan

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program, which permits the company to repurchase $15 million in shares on Wednesday, March 22nd, EventVestor reports. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AUDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Northland Securities cut shares of AudioCodes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AudioCodes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) opened at 6.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.59.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business earned $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. AudioCodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AudioCodes will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops and sells Voice over-Internet Protocol (VoIP) and converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products and applications that facilitate Unified Communications (UC) and Contact Center (CC) services. The Company categorizes its products and services into two main business lines: network and technology.

