N+1 Singer Reiterates Buy Rating for Severfield PLC (SFR)

N+1 Singer reissued their buy rating on shares of Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 98 ($1.25) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Severfield PLC from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) remained flat at GBX 86.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 57,655 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.84. Severfield PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 43.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 86.75. The company’s market cap is GBX 256.71 million.

Severfield PLC Company Profile

Severfield plc is a structural steelwork company in the United Kingdom, which is engaged in construction contract business. The Company serves the construction and infrastructure markets. Its construction sectors consist of commercial offices, industrial and distribution, stadia and leisure, retail, and data centers and other.

