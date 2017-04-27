Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides outsourcing services for residential and commercial customers. The company’s brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec. ServiceMaster. It offers lawn care and landscape maintenance, termite and pest control, home warranties, disaster response and reconstruction, cleaning and disaster restoration, house cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Servicemaster Global Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Servicemaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) traded up 0.33% during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.15. 978,083 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.02. Servicemaster Global Holdings has a one year low of $32.41 and a one year high of $42.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.26.

Servicemaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company earned $633 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.13 million. Servicemaster Global Holdings had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings will post $2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Kay Wegner sold 1,358 shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $54,157.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James T. Lucke sold 21,000 shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $841,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,711.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,860 shares of company stock valued at $6,900,476 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings by 232.1% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,163,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,624,000 after buying an additional 6,403,781 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,509,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,565,000 after buying an additional 6,173,032 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings during the third quarter valued at $115,748,000. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 13,380,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,037,000 after buying an additional 2,044,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $47,770,000.

Servicemaster Global Holdings Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc is a provider of essential residential and commercial services. The Company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield and the Franchise Services Group. Its portfolio of brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec.

