SemiLEDs Co. (LEDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 188.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.40%. The firm earned $1.83 million during the quarter.

Shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) opened at 2.91 on Thursday. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The company’s market capitalization is $10.24 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/semileds-co-leds-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-updated.html.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components. The Company’s products are used primarily for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial and residential lighting. Its LED chips may also be used in specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet (UV), curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting.

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.