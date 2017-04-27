Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Select Comfort Corp. (SCSS)

Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 6,776 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,772% compared to the average volume of 362 put options.

Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) traded down 0.53% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,972 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75. Select Comfort Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. Select Comfort Corp. had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Comfort Corp. will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCSS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Select Comfort Corp. in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Comfort Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 target price on Select Comfort Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Select Comfort Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc lowered Select Comfort Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $191,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,742 shares in the company, valued at $917,102.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Kimball sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $1,141,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,204 shares of company stock worth $5,841,399. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Select Comfort Corp. by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,033,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,488,000 after buying an additional 2,642,582 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Select Comfort Corp. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,776,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,421,000 after buying an additional 114,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Select Comfort Corp. by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,179,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,669,000 after buying an additional 194,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Select Comfort Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,228,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,537,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Select Comfort Corp. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,000,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,625,000 after buying an additional 33,963 shares in the last quarter.

About Select Comfort Corp.

Select Comfort Corporation is a designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a line of Sleep Number beds. The Company offers consumers individualized sleep solutions and services, which include a complete line of Sleep Number beds, bases and bedding accessories. Its Sleep Number bed offers SleepIQ technology sensors that work directly with the bed’s DualAir technology to track each individual’s sleep.

