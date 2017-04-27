SEGRO plc (SGRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 482.93 ($6.17).

SGRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.26) price objective on shares of SEGRO plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Liberum Capital increased their price target on SEGRO plc from GBX 460 ($5.88) to GBX 490 ($6.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.75) price target on shares of SEGRO plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.39) price target on shares of SEGRO plc in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd increased their price target on SEGRO plc from GBX 441 ($5.64) to GBX 484 ($6.19) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) traded down 0.65% during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 489.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,325 shares. The stock’s market cap is GBX 4.06 billion. SEGRO plc has a 52-week low of GBX 316.83 and a 52-week high of GBX 492.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 469.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 455.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a GBX 11.20 ($0.14) dividend. This is a positive change from SEGRO plc’s previous dividend of $5.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

In other SEGRO plc news, insider Christopher Fisher acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.79) per share, with a total value of £77,010 ($98,453.08). Also, insider Soumen Das acquired 9,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 453 ($5.79) per share, with a total value of £41,014.62 ($52,434.95).

About SEGRO plc

SEGRO plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops and manages warehouse properties in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Its segments include Greater London, Thames Valley and National Logistics, Northern Europe (principally Germany), Southern Europe (principally France) and Central Europe (principally Poland).

