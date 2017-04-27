Second Sight Medical Products Inc (EYES) Director Gregg Williams Acquires 4,000,000 Shares

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) Director Gregg Williams purchased 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) opened at 1.19 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $67.07 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. Second Sight Medical Products Inc has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $5.40.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 502.22% and a negative return on equity of 121.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Second Sight Medical Products Inc will post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products during the first quarter worth $5,436,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in Second Sight Medical Products by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 191,577 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 25,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Second Sight Medical Products by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 104,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 48,868 shares in the last quarter. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing prosthetic devices that restore vision to blind individuals. The Company’s product, the Argus II System, treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa (RP). The Argus II System provides an artificial form of vision that differs from the vision of people with normal sight.

