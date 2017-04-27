Janney Montgomery Scott Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEAS. Macquarie upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) traded up 0.17% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 548,621 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $1.53 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $20.36.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $267.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.46 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post $0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 108,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a theme park and entertainment company. The Company owns or licenses a portfolio of brands, including SeaWorld, Sea Rescue and Busch Gardens. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are located across the United States.

