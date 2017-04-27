Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares Inc

Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology PLC from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology PLC from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology PLC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.35.

Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) opened at 42.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.93. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76. Seagate Technology PLC also was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 16,161 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 361% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,503 put options.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Seagate Technology PLC had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 62.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post $4.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Seagate Technology PLC’s payout ratio is presently 147.37%.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $293,365.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William D. Mosley sold 38,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,824,109.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 191,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC during the third quarter worth $16,120,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC during the third quarter worth $9,268,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology PLC by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Seagate Technology PLC by 1.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 346,348 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,348,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology PLC by 1.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology PLC Company Profile

Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers.

