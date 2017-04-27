Dominion Diamond Corp’s (DDC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Dominion Diamond Corp (TSE:DDC) (NYSE:DDC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a C$19.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Dominion Diamond Corp from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Dominion Diamond Corp in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Dominion Diamond Corp (TSE:DDC) traded up 0.06% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,691 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. Dominion Diamond Corp has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 8315.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/scotiabank-reaffirms-outperform-rating-for-dominion-diamond-corp-ddc-2-updated.html.

About Dominion Diamond Corp

Dominion Diamond Corp is a diamond mining company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company’s segments include the Ekati Diamond Mine, the Diavik Diamond Mine and the Corporate segment. It supplies rough diamonds to the global market from its operation of the Ekati Diamond Mine (in which it owns a controlling interest) and its approximately 40% ownership interest in the Diavik Diamond Mine.

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Diamond Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Diamond Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.