Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Scorpio Bulkers earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 71 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) opened at 7.60 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $545.19 million. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company earned $34.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 159.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 239.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers will post ($0.75) earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SALT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $7.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Scorpio Bulkers in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc is a shipping company. The Company owns and operates newbuilding drybulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications and carrying capacities of greater than 30,000 deadweight tons (dwt). The Company operates through two segments: Kamsarmax and Ultramax. Its Kamsarmax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 77,500 DWT to 98,700 DWT.

