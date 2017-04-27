Scholastic Corp (SCHL) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -0.08

News headlines about Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Scholastic Corp earned a daily sentiment score of -0.08 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 63 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Scholastic Corp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholastic Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) opened at 44.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $44.05. Scholastic Corp has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $49.38.

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. Scholastic Corp had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Scholastic Corp will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Scholastic Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In related news, CEO Richard Robinson sold 98,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $4,298,544.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,363,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,063,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith Newman sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $84,556.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,736.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,244 shares of company stock worth $6,585,566 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corp Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation is a publisher and distributor of children’s books, a provider of print and digital instructional materials for pre-kindergarten (pre-K) to grade 12, and a producer of educational and entertaining children’s media. The Company operates through three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education and International.

