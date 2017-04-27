SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.12. SBA Communications posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 242.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm earned $416.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.92 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 11,346 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,304,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 570 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $67,328.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,537.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Triple Frond Partners LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC now owns 824,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,156,000 after buying an additional 224,676 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,940,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in SBA Communications by 1,611.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 210,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after buying an additional 198,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,549,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) traded up 0.59% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.80. 997,233 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.87. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $95.66 and a 1-year high of $124.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 202.95 and a beta of 0.72.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is an independent owner and operator of wireless communications tower structures, rooftops and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications. The Company’s operating segments include site leasing and site development. The site leasing business includes segments, domestic site leasing and international site leasing.

