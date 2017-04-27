Sanchez Production Partners (SPP) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.14

News articles about Sanchez Production Partners (NYSE:SPP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sanchez Production Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.
SPP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanchez Production Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sanchez Production Partners in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on shares of Sanchez Production Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.
Sanchez Production Partners (NYSE:SPP) opened at 13.8808 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $183.62 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. Sanchez Production Partners has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $15.92.
In other news, Director Eduardo Augusto Sanchez sold 15,000 shares of Sanchez Production Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $209,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
About Sanchez Production Partners
