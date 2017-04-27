Bank of America Corp Analysts Give SAP SE (SAP) a €98.00 Price Target

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) received a €98.00 ($106.52) price objective from equities researchers at Bank of America Corp in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €100.00 ($108.70) price objective on shares of SAP SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective on shares of SAP SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on shares of SAP SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays PLC set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on shares of SAP SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €88.00 ($95.65) price target on shares of SAP SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €94.58 ($102.80).

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) traded down 0.023% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €92.557. 4,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. SAP SE has a 52 week low of €63.00 and a 52 week high of €94.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of €90.97 and a 200-day moving average of €84.55. The firm has a market cap of €110.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.446.

About SAP SE

SAP SE (SAP) is a software and service provider. The Company offers enterprise application software. The Company operates through two segments: Applications, Technology & Services segment, and the SAP Business Network segment. The Applications, Technology & Services segment is engaged in the sale of software licenses, subscriptions to its cloud applications, and related services (primarily support services and various professional services, and support services, as well as implementation services of its software products and education services on the use of its products).

