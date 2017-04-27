Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,195,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,017,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $848,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $848,600.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $1,679,600.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $839,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $837,800.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $839,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $2,522,400.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $848,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $828,700.00.

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) traded up 1.124% during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.905. 2,063,825 shares of the stock traded hands. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.404 and a beta of 1.42.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. salesforce.com, inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/salesforce-com-inc-crm-chairman-sells-1671000-00-in-stock-updated.html.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,765,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,832,372,000 after buying an additional 1,756,272 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,758,784 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,480,724,000 after buying an additional 649,445 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,844,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $605,886,000 after buying an additional 1,727,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $382,802,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,873,121 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $347,599,000 after buying an additional 33,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Benchmark Co. began coverage on salesforce.com, inc. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on salesforce.com, inc. in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research report on Wednesday. Vetr downgraded salesforce.com, inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.96 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.24.

About salesforce.com, inc.

Salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company focuses on cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. The Company’s service offerings are configured and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications.

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.