Safe Bulkers (SB) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Safe Bulkers earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 88 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) opened at 2.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The firm’s market cap is $215.13 million.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 75.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current year.

SB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Safe Bulkers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.92.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is the acquisition, ownership and operation of drybulk vessels. The Company’s vessels operate across the world, carrying drybulk cargo for the consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. The Company is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along shipping routes across the world.

