Sabre Corp (SABR) Receiving Positive Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News coverage about Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) has trended positive on Thursday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sabre Corp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the information technology services provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) opened at 23.28 on Thursday. Sabre Corp has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $829.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.45 million. Sabre Corp had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 41.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Sabre Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Sabre Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabre Corp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sabre Corp from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sabre Corp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Sabre Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

In other Sabre Corp news, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 12,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $277,960.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,239.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Kerr sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $3,313,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,233 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,706.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,308 shares of company stock valued at $7,483,972. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre Corp

Sabre Corporation is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. The Company provides software and services to a range of travel suppliers and travel buyers. The Company operates through two business segments: Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. Travel Network is its global business-to-business travel marketplace and consists primarily of its global distribution system (GDS) and a set of solutions that integrate with its GDS to serve travel suppliers and travel buyers.

