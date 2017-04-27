Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SBRA. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) opened at 28.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.10. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $29.10.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.23 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.05%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post $1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 44.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

