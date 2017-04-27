Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Target Price at $94.25

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$94.25.

A number of research firms have commented on RY. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) opened at 95.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average is $92.22. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $74.64 and a 12-month high of $99.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.84 billion and a PE ratio of 13.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 3,578 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.80, for a total transaction of C$353,506.40. Also, insider Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.55, for a total transaction of C$2,438,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,688 shares of company stock worth $4,672,678.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), is a diversified financial services company. The Company provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, investor services and capital markets products and services on a global basis. The Company serves personal, business, public sector and institutional clients in Canada, the United States and approximately 40 other countries.

