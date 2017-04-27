Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) will report $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.33. Royal Bank of Canada reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will report full year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Royal Bank of Canada.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Several research analysts recently commented on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.63.
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) opened at 72.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average is $68.58. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $76.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.19.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6638 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,556,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,749,000 after buying an additional 2,005,374 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,815,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,526,000 after buying an additional 698,500 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,814,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,325,000 after buying an additional 128,191 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,444,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,026,000 after buying an additional 41,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,565,000 after buying an additional 298,992 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), is a diversified financial services company. The Company provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, investor services and capital markets products and services on a global basis. The Company serves personal, business, public sector and institutional clients in Canada, the United States and approximately 40 other countries.
