Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for The Western Union Company (WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WU. Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of The Western Union Company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of The Western Union Company from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Western Union Company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of The Western Union Company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Western Union Company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) opened at 20.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The Western Union Company had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 69.22%. The business earned $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post $1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from The Western Union Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. The Western Union Company’s payout ratio is presently 128.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,540,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,511,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union Company by 2,415.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,231,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,767,000 after buying an additional 1,183,020 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,540,000. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Western Union Company by 857.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 902,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,613,000 after buying an additional 808,671 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Company Profile

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. The Company’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.

