Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) traded down 1.79% on Friday, reaching $19.15. 90,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $20.45. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.45 billion.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The firm earned $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. BOKF NA acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $4,785,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 738.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 87,070 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $21,302,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 4,238,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,740,000 after buying an additional 455,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 37,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC is an integrated midstream company. The Company’s assets consist of equity interests in EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (the Partnership) and EnLink Oklahoma Gas Processing, LP (EnLink Oklahoma T.O.). The Partnership is engaged in the gathering, transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate and crude oil, as well as providing crude oil, condensate and brine services to producers.

