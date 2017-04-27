Honeywell International’s (HON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $144.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an outperform rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an outperform rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.05.

Shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) traded up 0.62% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,690,873 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.43 and its 200 day moving average is $118.44. The company has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.94. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $105.25 and a 1-year high of $131.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post $7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Honeywell International by 8.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 53,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. increased its position in Honeywell International by 279.4% in the third quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 25,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $641,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 155,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

