Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:GDS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:GDS) traded down 1.34% on Friday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 52,322 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The stock’s market cap is $769.51 million.

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $44.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post ($0.35) EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for GDS Holdings Ltd – (GDS)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/royal-bank-of-canada-reiterates-buy-rating-for-gds-holdings-ltd-gds.html.

About GDS Holdings Ltd –

GDS Holdings Ltd is a developer and operator of data centers in China. The Company is engaged in design, build-out and operation of data centers. It operates as a carrier and cloud neutral, which enables its customers to connect to all the People’s Republic of China telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of the People’s Republic of China cloud service providers, whom it hosts in its facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Holdings Ltd - Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS Holdings Ltd - and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.