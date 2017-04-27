Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Stillwater Mining Company (SWC) a $17.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on Stillwater Mining Company (NYSE:SWC) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Stillwater Mining Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stillwater Mining Company from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Stillwater Mining Company from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Stillwater Mining Company (NYSE:SWC) traded up 0.06% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,012,384 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. Stillwater Mining Company has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 230.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Stillwater Mining Company (NYSE:SWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.74 million. Stillwater Mining Company had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stillwater Mining Company will post $0.50 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/royal-bank-of-canada-reiterates-17-00-price-target-for-stillwater-mining-company-swc-updated.html.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stillwater Mining Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stillwater Mining Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Stillwater Mining Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Stillwater Mining Company by 9.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stillwater Mining Company by 27.4% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 18,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Stillwater Mining Company Company Profile

Stillwater Mining Company is engaged in the development, extraction, processing, smelting and refining of palladium, platinum and associated metals (platinum group metals (PGMs)) produced by mining a geological formation in south-central Montana, known as the J-M Reef. The Company operates through five segments: Mine Production, PGM Recycling, Canadian Properties, South American Properties and All Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Stillwater Mining Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillwater Mining Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.