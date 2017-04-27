Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for Archrock Partners LP (APLP)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Archrock Partners LP (NASDAQ:APLP) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archrock Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) traded down 0.37% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 39,748 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.06 billion. Archrock Partners has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $18.55.

Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Archrock Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The business earned $135.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Archrock Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Archrock Partners will post $0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/royal-bank-of-canada-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-archrock-partners-lp-aplp.html.

In other news, Chairman D Bradley Childers sold 7,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $132,525.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 102,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,242.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Edward Rice sold 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $35,147.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,245 shares in the company, valued at $395,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,003 shares of company stock worth $194,776 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Archrock Partners by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 123,241 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock Partners by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 62,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock Partners

Archrock Partners, L.P. is engaged in natural gas compression industry in the United States. The Company’s contract operations services include designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing and maintaining equipment to provide natural gas compression services to its customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.