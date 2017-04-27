Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $84.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

RL has been the subject of several other reports. Vetr raised Ralph Lauren Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.53 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Ralph Lauren Corp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Ralph Lauren Corp from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren Corp in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ralph Lauren Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.61.

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) traded up 1.53% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.42. The company had a trading volume of 995,953 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.88. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52 week low of $75.62 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.24.

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.22. The business earned $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Ralph Lauren Corp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post $5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Ralph Lauren Corp’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,856,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,165,000 after buying an additional 89,990 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,386,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,586,000 after buying an additional 1,012,185 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren Corp during the third quarter worth $227,962,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,653,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,201,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,187,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,260,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in the design, marketing and distribution of lifestyle products, including apparel, accessories, home furnishings and other licensed product categories. The Company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail and Licensing. Wholesale business consists of sales made to department stores and specialty stores around the world.

