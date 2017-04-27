Scotiabank Raises Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B) Price Target to C$63.00

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$57.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.27.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

